Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.