Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 917 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.