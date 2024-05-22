Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,857 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KIM opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.