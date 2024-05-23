Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Nordson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.90 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.