Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTR opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.