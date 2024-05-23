Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 27,026 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,765,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $147.71 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

