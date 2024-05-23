Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,948 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

ACWX stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

