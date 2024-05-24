BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

