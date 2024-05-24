Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $149.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Generac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

