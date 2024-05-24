e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $220.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 18.6 %

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF stock opened at $184.64 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.