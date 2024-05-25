Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $31.64 or 0.00045730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and $350.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.00714726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00122780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00203530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00092688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,228,342 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

