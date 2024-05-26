GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) CFO Purchases $16,668.00 in Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) CFO Kim D. Thorpe bought 46,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.