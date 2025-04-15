Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.
In other news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
