Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – May 6th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or provide services related to blockchain technology— the distributed digital ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms involved in blockchain development, mining operations, crypto exchange services, or enterprise solutions that leverage decentralized record-keeping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,211. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $415.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,761,232. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 4.74.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 10,034,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,929,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 5.98.

