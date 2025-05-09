Q4 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Decreased by William Blair

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.