Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after buying an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

