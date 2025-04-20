Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 713,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 526,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

