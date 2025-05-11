Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

