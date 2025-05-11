Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.43 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 778,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

