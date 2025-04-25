Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sequent Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

