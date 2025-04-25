Contrasting Beigene (ONC) and Its Competitors

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) is one of 1,075 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Beigene to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Beigene has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene’s rivals have a beta of 3.84, indicating that their average share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beigene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 0 5 0 3.00 Beigene Competitors 8526 22436 50640 1370 2.54

Earnings and Valuation

Beigene currently has a consensus target price of $318.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 223.56%. Given Beigene’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beigene has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Beigene and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $3.81 billion -$881.71 million -41.72 Beigene Competitors $9.90 billion $136.37 million -6.01

Beigene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beigene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -25.94% -25.12% -14.95% Beigene Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Beigene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Beigene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beigene rivals beat Beigene on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

