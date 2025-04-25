Head-To-Head Contrast: NET Power (NPWR) & Its Rivals

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NET Power to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Get NET Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NET Power and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -2.69 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.02

Analyst Ratings

NET Power’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NET Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67 NET Power Competitors 97 607 847 36 2.52

NET Power presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 19.08%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NET Power beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.