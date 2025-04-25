Q1 EPS Estimates for DigitalBridge Group Cut by B. Riley

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 2.9 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 210,533 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,627 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.