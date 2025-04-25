Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for CCOI Earnings

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,325.12. This represents a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

