Barclays PLC Increases Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after buying an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $22,192,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 711,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,405.80. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

