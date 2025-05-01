Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 507,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,174,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,278,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

