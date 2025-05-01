Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.