BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

