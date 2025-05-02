Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Pharvaris FY2025 Earnings

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.31) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -2.84. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.