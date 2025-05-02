Q2 EPS Forecast for Cushman & Wakefield Reduced by Analyst

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.