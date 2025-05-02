Q2 EPS Forecast for Cushman & Wakefield Reduced by Analyst

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
