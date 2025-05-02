StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of ANY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. On average, analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

