Stifel Canada Weighs in on CGI’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

NYSE GIB opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. CGI has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,067,000 after acquiring an additional 128,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,976,000 after purchasing an additional 567,868 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CGI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 678,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $286,970,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

