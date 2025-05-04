Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $35.80. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 332,881 shares changing hands.
The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -18.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 8.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
