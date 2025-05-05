Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Roblox stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,287,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,206 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,243.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $274,067.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,261.22. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,399 shares of company stock valued at $45,431,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

