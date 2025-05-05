Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,847,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,942,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

