The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Vita Coco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 185,692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,081.14. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

