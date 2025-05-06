Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.47. 219,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 290,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alarum Technologies from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alarum Technologies by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

