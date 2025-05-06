Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden Q2 Earnings

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $20.68 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 46.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 384,979 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 45.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 266,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

