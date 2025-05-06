Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Celsius worth $32,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 10,320.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

