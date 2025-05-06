First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 295.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Integral Ad Science worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 205,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,019,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 231,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Baird R W cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $574,587. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.