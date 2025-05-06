DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE DV opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 143,773 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,661,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,753,000 after buying an additional 948,529 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,002,000 after buying an additional 592,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

