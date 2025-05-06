Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

ECVT stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

