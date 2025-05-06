Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VMAR Q3 Earnings

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vision Marine Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst L. Ward expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vision Marine Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($90.00) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Vision Marine Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.51) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.05. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $1,039.50.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.
