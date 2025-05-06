Raymond James Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:EFN Earnings

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.1 %

EFN stock opened at C$30.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$22.19 and a one year high of C$31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez purchased 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$57,010.36. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Featured Articles

