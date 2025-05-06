Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.86. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
