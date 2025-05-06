Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.86. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

