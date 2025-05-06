Q2 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group Reduced by Northland Capmk

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,168,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 395,739 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,433 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

