What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for TSE:CP Q2 Earnings?

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$102.16 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.