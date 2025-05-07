Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.4 %

APO stock opened at $129.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $20,034,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.