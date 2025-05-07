Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide internet-based data storage services, allowing individuals and businesses to save, manage, and retrieve information on remote servers. These firms typically offer subscription or usage-based pricing and compete on factors like capacity, security, scalability, and performance. Investors buy cloud storage stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, off-premises data management solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.33. 1,528,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. NetApp has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,005. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $105.76 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $54.47. 241,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,211. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85.

