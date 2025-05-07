Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Get alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares, N2OFF, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are smaller and less established, their shares can be more volatile and less liquid than large-cap stocks. Investors are often drawn to small caps for their higher growth potential, but they should be prepared for wider price swings and greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP)

Shares of CEP stock traded down $11.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

N2OFF (NITO)

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

NASDAQ:NITO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 562,111,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,756. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. 11,570,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

